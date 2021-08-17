VINchain Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $274,875.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00062006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.27 or 0.00926153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00049026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00164738 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.