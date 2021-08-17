VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Down 28.1% in July

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered VirTra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Maxim Group lowered VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VirTra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.11%. Analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VirTra during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

