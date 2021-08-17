Virtue Poker (VPP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $220,929.00

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $220,929.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtue Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00125321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00157847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,731.58 or 1.00156735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.28 or 0.00909696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.75 or 0.07000984 BTC.

Virtue Poker Coin Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Virtue Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using U.S. dollars.

