Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Huntington National Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,720 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $133,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

NYSE V traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $234.23. 289,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,298,122. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $456.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

