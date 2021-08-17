Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,159,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $504,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,683 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.
Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
