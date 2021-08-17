Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,159,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $504,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,683 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

NYSE:V traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.65. 103,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,298,122. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.70. The company has a market cap of $457.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.