Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 69,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Visa by 38.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,159,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $504,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,683 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.01. The company had a trading volume of 212,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,122. The company has a market capitalization of $455.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

