Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.
Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend payment by 49.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. 23,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.99. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
