Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend payment by 49.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. 23,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.99. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

