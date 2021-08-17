VITE Reaches Market Cap of $47.77 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0981 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $47.77 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VITE has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00063506 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000191 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,019,396,050 coins and its circulating supply is 486,824,940 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

