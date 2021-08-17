Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,072,000 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 7,549,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,144.0 days.

OTCMKTS VBIZF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95. Viva Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Get Viva Biotech alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Viva Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides EFS, gene-to-protein and gene-to-structure, medicinal chemistry, in vitro pharmacology, membrane protein targeted drug discovery, and antibody discovery services, as well as Viva Engine, a platform for lead discovery.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.