Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIVHY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.