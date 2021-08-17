Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,500 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIZSF opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Vizsla Silver has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.