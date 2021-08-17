Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.86. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

