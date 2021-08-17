VouchForMe Market Cap Reaches $268,136.18 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $268,136.18 and approximately $107.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00062914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.12 or 0.00929742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00050041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00170842 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

