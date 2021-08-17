Voyager Token (VGX) Price Tops $4.07

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00008707 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $905.82 million and $5.76 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.92 or 0.00937899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00049930 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.