Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $170,640.00

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.62 or 0.00008028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $804.03 million and approximately $170,640.00 worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00058001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.00843083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00046952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00100671 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

