VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lessened its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,844 shares during the quarter. VSE makes up approximately 4.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kendall Capital Management owned approximately 1.19% of VSE worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of VSE by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSEC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,055. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $598.36 million, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.56.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

