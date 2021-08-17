Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Short Interest Down 35.6% in July

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the July 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

NYSE:VYGG remained flat at $$9.71 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,217. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90. Vy Global Growth has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.