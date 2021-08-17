W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will post $3.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 15.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $440.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $449.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $337.25 and a 1 year high of $479.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.