W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.15. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $337.25 and a one year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.