WABnetwork (WAB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 95.2% higher against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $151,430.29 and $450.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00056650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.53 or 0.00822693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00046464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00098705 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

