Wagerr Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,308.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. Wagerr has a market cap of $8.37 million and $9,308.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011383 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00194851 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,945,500 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

