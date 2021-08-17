Wall Street Games Market Cap Reaches $14.41 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $14.42 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00126493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00151099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,698.60 or 0.99731242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.38 or 0.00873250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.