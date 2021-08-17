Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.02.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.70. 16,837,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.38. The company has a market capitalization of $422.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

