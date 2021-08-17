Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.48.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,155. The stock has a market cap of $424.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.