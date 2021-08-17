Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $154.93 million and $6.53 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.85 or 0.00310902 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00046373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000745 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014276 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.57 or 0.02450815 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,527,925 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

