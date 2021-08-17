Warburg Research Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €180.00 Price Target

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

HLAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €129.29 ($152.10).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €211.80 ($249.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €189.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a twelve month high of €230.20 ($270.82).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

