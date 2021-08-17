Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer David M. Hall Sells 12,626 Shares

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer David M. Hall sold 12,626 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.32, for a total value of C$2,099,956.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$488,149.20.

Waste Connections stock traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$160.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,536. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$152.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.79 billion and a PE ratio of 53.28. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$122.13 and a 52-week high of C$161.11.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.8078563 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

