WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Cap of $294.40 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $294.40 million and $7.43 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001248 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00070190 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,773,133,791 coins and its circulating supply is 1,701,165,613 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars.

