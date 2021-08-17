Web Blockchain Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Web Blockchain Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WEBB stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Web Blockchain Media has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

Web Blockchain Media Company Profile

Web Blockchain Media Inc engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

