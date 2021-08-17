Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Berkeley Lights (BLI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI):

8/16/2021 – Berkeley Lights was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

8/12/2021 – Berkeley Lights had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Berkeley Lights had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Berkeley Lights was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

6/29/2021 – Berkeley Lights was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

6/22/2021 – Berkeley Lights is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $310,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $652,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,552 shares of company stock worth $6,037,023 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $469,000. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

