Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Absci (ABSI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Absci (NASDAQ: ABSI):
- 8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Absci stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. Absci Corp has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $31.53.
In other news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.
Recommended Story: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Absci Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.