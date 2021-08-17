Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Absci (ABSI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Absci (NASDAQ: ABSI):

8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Absci stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. Absci Corp has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

Get Absci Corp alerts:

In other news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.