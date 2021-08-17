Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Paycom Software (PAYC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC):

8/4/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $417.00 to $472.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $475.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $360.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/4/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $495.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $470.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $473.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $475.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Paycom Software Inc alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.