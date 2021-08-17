Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) recently:

8/4/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $235.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $232.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $233.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $233.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $6.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.54. 177,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,861. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.92. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $218.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock worth $10,702,524. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 125,872 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $719,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 326.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,429 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.