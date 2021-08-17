Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Latham Group (SWIM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM) recently:

8/16/2021 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/11/2021 – Latham Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

8/4/2021 – Latham Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

7/29/2021 – Latham Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

7/21/2021 – Latham Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Shares of SWIM opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

