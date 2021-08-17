Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $202.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

