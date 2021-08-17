Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werewolf Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.94.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). Equities analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,744,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $183,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $74,850,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,596,000. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

