WeTrust (TRST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $807,124.87

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. WeTrust has a market cap of $807,124.87 and approximately $14.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00058585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.01 or 0.00863044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00048081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00159415 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

