WHALE (WHALE) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.09 or 0.00024804 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $69.54 million and approximately $895,770.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00126611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00150837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,746.91 or 1.00106022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.45 or 0.00877976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

