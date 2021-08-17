Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 3,351 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 230.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FICO opened at $448.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.09. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.00.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.