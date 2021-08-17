Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 6,451 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.09% of Mercury Systems worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

