Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $2,171,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.49.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

