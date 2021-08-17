Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 4,833 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Gentex by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNTX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.