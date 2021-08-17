Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.89.

TSLA stock opened at $686.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $679.32 billion, a PE ratio of 357.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $662.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

