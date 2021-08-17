Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total transaction of $1,488,177.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,740 shares of company stock valued at $16,087,405 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $416.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $420.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.