Whittier Trust Co. Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diageo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,851,000 after acquiring an additional 106,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $122,963,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $201.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.64%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

