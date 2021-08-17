Whittier Trust Co. Trims Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $165,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $109.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.51. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $110.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.