Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 3.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.57. 103,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,496,776. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

