William Oberndorf Buys 1,021,254 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) insider William Oberndorf acquired 1,021,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,672,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,938,724 shares in the company, valued at C$25,735,622.62.

TSE:BNE traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$6.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.33 million and a PE ratio of -6.91.

BNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reissued a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.31.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

