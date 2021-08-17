Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Short Interest Update

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $218.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.44. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.56.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

