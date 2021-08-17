WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $21,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $760,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 526.2% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 287,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 241,671 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170 over the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

